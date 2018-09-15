Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Buffalo

No. 5 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Buffalo 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-10) in the first match of a Saturday doubleheader at American University.

Freshmen Allyson Cathey and Serena Gray both set new career highs in kills for the Nittany Lions with 13 and 11, respectively.

How It Happened

In a showdown between Russ Rose and one of his all-time greats, Blair Brown Lipsitz, who’s now in her fourth year coaching the Bulls, Penn State prevailed thanks to another balanced offensive performance in Washington, D.C.

After sweeping Howard Friday night, the Nittany Lions hit .440 as a team on their way to a decisive victory over Buffalo. Bryanna Weiskircher dished out 31 assists, while junior libero Kendall White showcased her strong defensive skills with a match-high 10 digs.

Jonni Parker, Kaitlyn Hord, and Taylor Leath combined for 18 kills to round out the scoring. Parker also chipped in six digs, three assists, and two blocks against the Bulls.



Players of the Match

Allyson Cathey and Serena Gray

On top of their stellar offensive outings, Cathey and Gray added three blocks apiece.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (8-1) return to Bender Arena tonight at 7 p.m. when they face American.

