Obligatory PSU Pregame Show Road Trips To Support Hurricane Florence Victims

The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show is doing its part in support of Hurricane Florence victims, heading down to Raleigh, NC to film a live show on Monday.

The crew — which includes on-air stars Mike the Mailman, Brandon Noble, Chris Buchignani, and Kevin Horne (former Onward State managing editor) — hopped in an RV on Sunday to make it to the site impacted by the storm.

“I was basically in the office for only about five minutes before we decided to do this,” said Noble, a Nittany Lions letterman and NFL veteran defensive tackle. “The guys were talking about what was going on down there and we knew we would be able to meet up with the PSU Alumni Association, so we figured, ‘Why not?'”

The show will set up shop at Rookies Sports Bars and air on the Obligatory PSU Facebook page from 5-7 p.m. Donations for the food drive at Urban Ministries of Wake County will be accepted at the event and online.

The show generally airs weekly on Amazon Prime and regional stations from a number of Penn State bars, talking everything Nittany Lion football. A trip to do some good and meet with Penn State fans impacted by the hurricane was too good to pass up.

“We all just enjoy the lifestyle of Penn State and Happy Valley and want to be able to share that with people, even if it means driving into a hurricane.” Noble said.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

What He Taught Me: Elton John And A Fabulous Farewell To State College Elton John taught me a lot of things growing up. Nine rows away from him in the Bryce Jordan Center, I got the last, few lessons from a legend.