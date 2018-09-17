PA Lt. Governor Candidates To Visit Penn State

We’re only about six weeks out from midterm elections, so campaign season is ramping up for candidates nationwide — including in Pennsylvania. Lieutenant Governor candidates from both major parties will visit campus and meet with students in the next two weeks as part of their campaign trails.

Republican Candidate Jeff Bartos

Jeff Bartos will visit Penn State for a town hall meeting with students at 7 p.m. Monday, September 17 in 117 Henderson.

Bartos holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law; he owns a contracting company and several real estate acquisition and development companies near Philadelphia and was previously a senior executive at Toll Brothers, Inc. and Mark Group, Inc. He’s running alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner on a platform to #FixPA.

Democratic Candidate John Fetterman

John Fetterman will visit Penn State 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 at 262 Willard.

Fetterman holds a Masters degree in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government; he has served as the mayor of Braddock, PA for the last 12 years. He’s running alongside Democratic gubernatorial incumbent Tom Wolf, who first became governor in 2015.

If you can’t catch either of these appearances, Bartos and Fetterman will also participate in a debate hosted by Pittsburgh’s WPXI on Saturday, October 6.

