Penn State Wrestling Releases 2019 Schedule With Big Out-of-Conference Dual Against Arizona State

It’s been exactly 184 days since Bo Nickal famously turned Myles Martin to win the NCAA title at 184 lbs. and clinch Penn State’s third consecutive team title, but who’s counting? Another season of Penn State wrestling is (finally) right around the corner. The team released its schedule for the upcoming season Monday morning

Penn State will wrestle eight home duals, including a meeting with Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center on the weekend of February 1. The team will also hit the road for six duals, in addition to the Keystone Classic and Southern Scuffle. The biggest away dual for Penn State, which will be circled on every college wrestling fan in the country’s calendar, is on the weekend of February 8, at Ohio State.

Worth noting is that Penn State will need to take three separate trips to the Midwest in a span of five weeks to visit Northwestern, Purdue, Indiana, and Illinois. Last season, the team only took one trip.

During the last two seasons, Penn State had scheduled in-state foe Lehigh as its lone top-tier out-of-conference opponent. This season, however, the Nittany Lions will host Arizona State, a tenth place finisher at last season’s NCAA Championships, to Happy Valley on December 14, a week and a half after facing the Mountain Hawks for the 108th consecutive season.

Unlike last year, the Big Ten schedule won’t begin until January and has an additional week to better space out duals. Accordingly, the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships will both be pushed back a week in March.

The full schedule can be found below:

Date Opponent/Tournament

11/11 vs. Kent State

11/18 @ Keystone Classic

11/30 @ Bucknell

12/2 vs. Lehigh

12/14 vs. Arizona State

1/1-2 @ Southern Scuffle

1/11 @ Northwestern

1/13 vs. Wisconsin

1/20 vs. Nebraska

1/25 @ Purdue

1/27 @ Indiana

2/1-3 vs. Michigan

2/8-10 vs. Ohio State

2/15 vs. Michigan State

2/17 vs. Illinois

2/24 vs. Buffalo

3/9-10 @ Big Ten Championships

3/21-23 @ NCAA Championships

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

What He Taught Me: Elton John And A Fabulous Farewell To State College Elton John taught me a lot of things growing up. Nine rows away from him in the Bryce Jordan Center, I got the last, few lessons from a legend.