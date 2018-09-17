Penn State Wrestling Releases 2019 Schedule With Big Out-of-Conference Dual Against Arizona State
It’s been exactly 184 days since Bo Nickal famously turned Myles Martin to win the NCAA title at 184 lbs. and clinch Penn State’s third consecutive team title, but who’s counting? Another season of Penn State wrestling is (finally) right around the corner. The team released its schedule for the upcoming season Monday morning
Penn State will wrestle eight home duals, including a meeting with Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center on the weekend of February 1. The team will also hit the road for six duals, in addition to the Keystone Classic and Southern Scuffle. The biggest away dual for Penn State, which will be circled on every college wrestling fan in the country’s calendar, is on the weekend of February 8, at Ohio State.
Worth noting is that Penn State will need to take three separate trips to the Midwest in a span of five weeks to visit Northwestern, Purdue, Indiana, and Illinois. Last season, the team only took one trip.
During the last two seasons, Penn State had scheduled in-state foe Lehigh as its lone top-tier out-of-conference opponent. This season, however, the Nittany Lions will host Arizona State, a tenth place finisher at last season’s NCAA Championships, to Happy Valley on December 14, a week and a half after facing the Mountain Hawks for the 108th consecutive season.
Unlike last year, the Big Ten schedule won’t begin until January and has an additional week to better space out duals. Accordingly, the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships will both be pushed back a week in March.
The full schedule can be found below:
Date Opponent/Tournament
11/11 vs. Kent State
11/18 @ Keystone Classic
11/30 @ Bucknell
12/2 vs. Lehigh
12/14 vs. Arizona State
1/1-2 @ Southern Scuffle
1/11 @ Northwestern
1/13 vs. Wisconsin
1/20 vs. Nebraska
1/25 @ Purdue
1/27 @ Indiana
2/1-3 vs. Michigan
2/8-10 vs. Ohio State
2/15 vs. Michigan State
2/17 vs. Illinois
2/24 vs. Buffalo
3/9-10 @ Big Ten Championships
3/21-23 @ NCAA Championships
