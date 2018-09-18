[Photo Story] Tail-Wagging Tailgate: The Best Penn State Puppers
No. 10 Penn State football improved to 3-0 on the 2018 season with a 63-10 victory over Kent State on Saturday — but that wasn’t the only thing putting a smile on fans’ faces.
Fans around Happy Valley brought their furriest friends out to the tailgate lots before the action kicked off inside Beaver Stadium. Here’s a look at some of the goodest boys and girls seen throughout Saturday morning:
Did you see any other good boys and girls on Saturday? Post your photos in the comments!
Your ad blocker is on.
Your ad blocker is on.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State-Ohio State White Out Showdown Slated For Primetime
The White Out game against Ohio State will be played at night time for the third consecutive year.
Happy Valley Improv Brings Comedy To State Theatre
Happy Valley Improv put on an exciting show in front of a packed crowd in the State Theatre Monday.
Send this to a friend
Comments