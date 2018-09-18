[Photo Story] Tail-Wagging Tailgate: The Best Penn State Puppers

No. 10 Penn State football improved to 3-0 on the 2018 season with a 63-10 victory over Kent State on Saturday — but that wasn’t the only thing putting a smile on fans’ faces.

Fans around Happy Valley brought their furriest friends out to the tailgate lots before the action kicked off inside Beaver Stadium. Here’s a look at some of the goodest boys and girls seen throughout Saturday morning:

Simon from Bellefonte, PA

Ziki from Virginia

Stella from Lebanon, PA

Ruby from Sigma Tau Gamma

Gertie, all the way from Texas

Django from State College, PA

Luna from Philadelphia, PA

Lulu from Gettysburg, PA

Did you see any other good boys and girls on Saturday? Post your photos in the comments!

Your ad blocker is on. Your ad blocker is on.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo Frank is junior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite books or films (not "movies") at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

Penn State-Ohio State White Out Showdown Slated For Primetime The White Out game against Ohio State will be played at night time for the third consecutive year.