Penn State Opens As 3.5-Point Underdog Against Ohio State

No. 9 Penn State football opened as a 3.5-point underdog on VegasInsider.com for its White Out matchup against No. 4 Ohio State.

Penn State is no stranger to opening White Out clashes with the Buckeyes as an underdog. Ohio State opened as a 20-point favorite ahead of its last trip to Beaver Stadium. But we all know how that game ended.

Saturday’s game has massive implications in the Big Ten and national championship races, but it also is a clash of college football’s two best offenses. The Nittany Lions lead the NCAA in scoring with an average of 55.5 points per game, which tops the Buckeyes’ average of 54.5 points per game.

Although the Buckeyes open as narrow favorites in Vegas, Penn State has a better chance of winning the game, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The second consecutive top-ten matchup between Penn State and Ohio State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC.

