Sandy Barbour Says College GameDay Returning To Old Main Lawn

There’s nothing like a 1 a.m. news drop from the athletic director, am I right?

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour tweeted that for the second-straight year, College GameDay will air live from Old Main lawn.

Nothing has been made official yet, other than the fact that the weekly ESPN pregame show will be coming to Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State. Last year, Penn State Athletics made the announcement later Monday that the show would air from the heart of campus, so you could probably expect the same in this case.

It had been eight years since GameDay visited when it came for the Michigan game last season. In previous cases, the show set up shop by Beaver Stadium.

We’ll still have to wait and see for the official announcement, but is there really someone more in the know than the head of the athletic department?

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Creamery Debuts Popcorn-Flavored White Out Ice Cream The Berkey Creamery’s newest flavor is popcorn-flavored ice cream with white chocolate chips and honors the White Out.