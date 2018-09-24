PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Sandy Barbour Says College GameDay Returning To Old Main Lawn

Trevor Hayes | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
9/24/18 9:26 am

There’s nothing like a 1 a.m. news drop from the athletic director, am I right?

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour tweeted that for the second-straight year, College GameDay will air live from Old Main lawn.

Nothing has been made official yet, other than the fact that the weekly ESPN pregame show will be coming to Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State. Last year, Penn State Athletics made the announcement later Monday that the show would air from the heart of campus, so you could probably expect the same in this case.

It had been eight years since GameDay visited when it came for the Michigan game last season. In previous cases, the show set up shop by Beaver Stadium.

We’ll still have to wait and see for the official announcement, but is there really someone more in the know than the head of the athletic department?

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Through The Years Of Penn State’s Non-Saturday Regular Season Games

Despite the unusual pleasure of playing games on a weekday, Penn State’s history is littered with significant outings not on a Saturday.

Power Of The Dual: Creating A Marquee Early-Season Event In College Wrestling

Panzer Stadium Opens For Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Game

Creamery Debuts Popcorn-Flavored White Out Ice Cream

The Berkey Creamery’s newest flavor is popcorn-flavored ice cream with white chocolate chips and honors the White Out.

Gene Rockey To Retire After 31 Years At Penn State

Gene Rockey — an employee in Copy Services for the past 26 years — will retire this week after more than 30 years of service to Penn State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend