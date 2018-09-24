Sandy Barbour Says College GameDay Returning To Old Main Lawn
There’s nothing like a 1 a.m. news drop from the athletic director, am I right?
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour tweeted that for the second-straight year, College GameDay will air live from Old Main lawn.
Nothing has been made official yet, other than the fact that the weekly ESPN pregame show will be coming to Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State. Last year, Penn State Athletics made the announcement later Monday that the show would air from the heart of campus, so you could probably expect the same in this case.
It had been eight years since GameDay visited when it came for the Michigan game last season. In previous cases, the show set up shop by Beaver Stadium.
We’ll still have to wait and see for the official announcement, but is there really someone more in the know than the head of the athletic department?
