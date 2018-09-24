Student Intern Plays Crucial Role In Creating ‘White Out’ Creamery Flavor

No one knows a White Out better than a Penn State student — that’s why Penn State’s Berkey Creamery brought in a student intern to help create its new White Out ice cream flavor.

It definitely would’ve been easier to rename the Creamery’s standard vanilla flavor “White Out” and call it a day, but Abigail Rule and other student interns bounced ideas off of each other and tested potential flavors with a handful of other Creamery employees.

After tasting more than 20 options, including flavors like coconut, marshmallow, and even a clear jalapeño, the team finally settled on the vanilla-based popcorn flavor. The new treat is available just in time for this weekend’s White Out game against Ohio State.

Getting to test and create Creamery flavors is a pretty sweet gig for Rule, who’s studying food sciences. She began working for the Creamery in January after starting her college career as a lab technician in the food science department involving dairy and ice cream.

Rule took a tour of Penn State’s food science department while she was still in high school before deciding to attend Penn State.

“I think every kid’s dream is to eat ice cream every day for a living,” Rule said. “The opportunities I’ve had with the Creamery have been wonderful, and I’m so thankful that I’ve had them.”

Rule wasted no time starting the project after she joined the Creamery’s product development team as an intern. She’s worked on this project from the very beginning, so seeing it culminate in the release of a new flavor to the public is extremely gratifying.

“We kind of just jumped right into this project,” Rule said. “I’ve really gotten to develop this flavor and work on this project with the rest of the product development team since January. It was really wonderful to see everything kind of come to this stage, so we’re really excited about the flavor.”

Jim Brown, the Creamery’s assistant manager, said the Creamery tries to involve student interns as much as possible in the creation of new flavors and gave Rule the responsibility of testing each flavor.

The new flavor is available to purchase starting Monday at the Creamery and online.

