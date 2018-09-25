NRT Presents: ‘The Humans’

Going against their normal Thanksgiving traditions, The Blake family gathers at Brigid Blake and her boyfriend Richard’s apartment in lower Manhattan.

Family banter ensues as they discuss religion, illness, and aging in No Refund Theatre’s rendition of “The Humans.”

Everyone is struggling with their own demons — Brigid is struggling in New York City and her sister Aimee just broke up with her girlfriend. Grandmother Fiona “Momo” is suffering from Alzheimer’s and everyone is trying hard to keep her comfortable. The Blakes paint a picture of a typical, uncomfortable family reunion as the night goes on and more secrets are revealed.

Senior Katie Abramowich is the director of “The Humans.” She said she was drawn to the show and how relatable the family dynamics are.

“I felt really connected to the characters and the show in general. I think it has a lot of aspects that everyone can relate to,” Abramowich said.

Abramowich directed a show with NRT before, but the set wasn’t nearly as complex as the one for “The Humans,” which is originally on a two-floor set. To work around this, the cast used steps that lead to the raised platform acting as the second floor.

Once audience members leaves, Abramowich wants them to think about how the show connects to aspects of their own lives.

“I really want the audience to reflect on their own families and how they react to different situations. I think everyone can relate to a different part of the show,” Abramowich said.

NRT will present “The Humans” at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 27 and Friday, September 28 in 111 Forum. You can find more info on the show’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

