See Mayor Don Hahn Jump Off A Building
No matter your political views, I think seeing the mayor of State College literally jump off a building is something we can all get behind.
Don’t get me wrong — I’m not casting a death wish on Mayor Don Hahn. Rather, he may be casting one on himself in the latest and perhaps strangest fundraiser for Interfaith Human Services. If the fundraiser reaches $1,000, Hahn will rappel 12 stories down from the Fraser Centre rooftop on Thursday, October 11.
“The bottom line is that I’m not doing this for less than $1,000,” Hahn wrote. “If you want to see the Mayor rappel down the Fraser Centre, people will need to contribute $1,000.”
Interfaith Human Services is a non-profit founded in 1968 to address “many unmet social and economic needs for low-income residents.” The organization provides services like budget counseling and helping low-income families meet their heating costs.
“By the way, until I know that I have survived this event, Interfaith Human Services is out of my will,” Hahn wrote.
Get to work, folks. It’s for a cause good enough that your mayor is willing to jump off a building in support of it.
