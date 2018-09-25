Staff Picks: College GameDay Special Guest Picker

Any fan of College GameDay knows that one of the show’s greatest traditions involves bringing a special guest, usually a celebrity with some ties to the host university, on stage to offer unprofessional gambling advice on Saturday’s full slate of college football games.

James Franklin doppelgänger Keegan-Michael Key and former Penn State running back and first overall draft pick Ki-Jana Carter have both taken the center chair next to Lee Corso to make their picks.

With College GameDay rightfully returning to State College for the White Out this weekend, we asked our staff who they want to see grace the stage on Old Main Lawn.

Matt Fox: Saquon Barkley

Come on, how perfect would this be? Bringing Barkley on stage would get a huge reaction from the crowd. I can imagine it now: Barkley starts a “We Are” chant, secretly gives closet Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit an autograph, picks Penn State to beat Ohio State, and then hurdles Desmond Howard on his way off stage. THAT would get the people going.

Matthew Ogden: Paul Posluszny

Posluszny was the defensive captain during the first ever White Out win against Ohio State in 2005, leading the team with 14 tackles and a sack. It’s also Poz’s first football season since he retired from the NFL back in March, so it’s the perfect time for one of Linebacker U’s best linebackers of the last 15-20 years to come back to town.

Anthony Fiset: Ty Burrell

In my mind, there is no better special guest picker or TV father than Ty Burrell. Burrell, like Keegan-Michael Key, received his Masters of Fine Arts from Penn State University, and the two were actually in the same Theatre 100 company. Plus, he’s funny as hell as Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family.”

Mikey Mandarino: Guy Gadowsky

What would make ESPN’s College GameDay more tremendous than a guest appearance from Penn State hockey’s head coach? The Alberta native is well-spoken and would be an excellent guest picker, even if he doesn’t bring the most football knowledge to the table. He can take a break from preparing for the 2018-19 season by shooting the breeze with Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and the rest of the GameDay crew on Saturday morning.

Ali Richards: The new Champs mechanical bull

Though I enjoy the #UNRIVALED excitement of White Out weekend, I’m always on the prowl for some solid entertainment. With the arrival of College GameDay, I can say with certainty that there’s absolutely nothing else I would rather watch than the newly installed Champs mechanical bull taking the stage Saturday morning for some quality analysis.

Steve Connelly: Ali Krieger

Can you imagine having a World Cup hero as an alumna and not inviting her to GameDay two years in a row?

Derek Bannister: ‘Spice’ Adams

Anthony “Spice” Adams is about the most entertaining guest picker you could possibly have. Not only is he a former Penn State and NFL football player, but he also has an amazing sense of humor. His videos on Twitter are always going viral and he loves Penn State enough to the point that he came back for the Blue-White game, so why shouldn’t he make an appearance for the biggest game of the season? Plus, he’s responsible for this masterpiece:

Anthony Colucci: Devon Still

Devon Still is in town this week for Homecoming’s Alumni Talks, so it only makes sense that he sticks around to appear on College GameDay. Penn Staters have been by his side even after graduation, especially during his daughter Leah’s fight with cancer. Plus, Still knows the matchup as well as anyone. His Penn State teams were 2-2 against Ohio State, including a win a top-ten matchup in 2008.

Elissa Hill: Marcus Allen

If Marcus Allen can turn Penn State football’s locker room into a party, there’s no reason he can’t do the same for College GameDay. I can hear it now: “Lee Corso a dog and dogs do dog things.”

Boy don't play wit me iont play wit kids Better go to school or somethin!!!! pic.twitter.com/onjw8BMZeJ — Marcus Allen (@Chico_Hndrxx) September 24, 2017

