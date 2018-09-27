Kirk Herbstreit And His Love For Penn State

Kirk Herbstreit is the college football analyst that we truly don’t deserve.

When College GameDay comes to our city borough on Saturday, Herbstreit will almost certainly be the favorite personality among the group. Why? Well, the former Ohio State quarterback is a closet Penn State fan.

The ESPN personality picked Penn State students or the program itself for the following 2018 Herbie awards:

Most Exciting Player — Trace McSorley

Most Unselfish Player — Tommy Stevens

Game I’m Most Looking Forward To — White Out

Best Atmosphere — White Out

Best Student Section — Penn State



Penn State’s biggest fan also picked the Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. Beaver Stadium even came in just behind the Rose Bowl for the Best-Looking Field. That really says a lot considering the Rose Bowl is one of the most beautiful sports venues in the world.

Herbstreit was one of the few analysts to include Penn State in his College Football Playoff four following the Nittany Lions’ 2016 Big Ten championship run. He called that team the story of the year in college football that season.

Last season, Herbstreit said in an interview with Saquon Barkley that he wanted his kids to grow up like Penn State players — specifically, Barkley, Jason Cabinda, or Todd Blackledge.

He’s heaped praise upon the Penn State student section for years and tweeted out this video of the pregame festivities in Beaver Stadium last year:

Our view from the booth last night as both teams take the field. pic.twitter.com/Q83nQQ8GtP — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 22, 2017

The analyst even misses Saquon Barkley. He really is one of us.

And we’ll miss you. Hope all is well with you up in the league. Wish you nothing but all the success you deserve. Stay healthy. https://t.co/CZ36BOByUf — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2018

Herbstreit also has one of the toughest jobs in sports. As one of the most recognizable faces in the college football universe, anything he says or does will elicit reactions from fans in every corner of the country. Penn State’s biggest secret supporter has to deal with the insanity of college football fans on Twitter week in and week out, and he does put up with just about everything.

So Pops just so I’m clear…when “the experts” are wrong they’re idiots and clueless and when they’re right…crickets??? Seems like a great deal—I’m in. https://t.co/z2PO36pEpW — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 23, 2018

