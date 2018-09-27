Kirk Herbstreit And His Love For Penn State
Kirk Herbstreit is the college football analyst that we truly don’t deserve.
When College GameDay comes to our
city borough on Saturday, Herbstreit will almost certainly be the favorite personality among the group. Why? Well, the former Ohio State quarterback is a closet Penn State fan.
The ESPN personality picked Penn State students or the program itself for the following 2018 Herbie awards:
- Most Exciting Player — Trace McSorley
- Most Unselfish Player — Tommy Stevens
- Game I’m Most Looking Forward To — White Out
- Best Atmosphere — White Out
- Best Student Section — Penn State
Penn State’s biggest fan also picked the Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. Beaver Stadium even came in just behind the Rose Bowl for the Best-Looking Field. That really says a lot considering the Rose Bowl is one of the most beautiful sports venues in the world.
Herbstreit was one of the few analysts to include Penn State in his College Football Playoff four following the Nittany Lions’ 2016 Big Ten championship run. He called that team the story of the year in college football that season.
Last season, Herbstreit said in an interview with Saquon Barkley that he wanted his kids to grow up like Penn State players — specifically, Barkley, Jason Cabinda, or Todd Blackledge.
He’s heaped praise upon the Penn State student section for years and tweeted out this video of the pregame festivities in Beaver Stadium last year:
The analyst even misses Saquon Barkley. He really is one of us.
Herbstreit also has one of the toughest jobs in sports. As one of the most recognizable faces in the college football universe, anything he says or does will elicit reactions from fans in every corner of the country. Penn State’s biggest secret supporter has to deal with the insanity of college football fans on Twitter week in and week out, and he does put up with just about everything.
Kirk, I hope that you’re reading this. This Saturday is my birthday. My biggest birthday wish this year is a White Out victory.
My second biggest wish, however, is for you to hang out with me. We can do this any number of ways — I’m down to grab a bite to eat or a drink downtown. You can come to my apartment on Friday night for a party if you really want to. I’d even settle for a selfie at this point.
Please feel free to email me at [email protected] if you want to make this my best birthday ever.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Your Guide To Surviving College GameDay On Old Main Lawn
Whether you go out the night before or not, you’re going to be exhausted. Here’s how to prepare yourself for the full morning of action ahead.
Penn State Students Take Home $100,000 HQ Trivia Prize
“Anthony from Pennsylvania” was declared the last man standing in the knockout mobile trivia game. He said he had some help from friends coming from what looks like an on-campus residence hall.
Send this to a friend
Comments