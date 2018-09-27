PSU news by
[Photo Story] Nittanyville’s Annual Dunk Contest

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State

#ClimbWithUS to the Nittanyville Dunk Contest!

By Frank Scaramuzzo
9/27/18 3:56 am

Eager fans gathered Wednesday night to participate in Nittanyville’s annual dunk contest during the student section’s weeklong campout.

As the student crowd gathered and built up hype with chants and cheering, the acrobatics that ensued at the basket rivaled that of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and looked more like something out of a Harlem Globetrotters game.

Contestant after contestant took their basketball skills to the rim and were judged by members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Nittany Lion lends a hand in one contestant’s dunk. Disclaimer: don’t try this one at home.
A contestant (probably) challenges one of Penn State’s basketball players to a 1-on-1 matchup.
A post-dunk celebration. Spinning a ball on your finger takes serious skill.
High fives all around
Jumping over a trash can is probably much safer than jumping over another person, but please, don’t try this at home, either.

About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo

Frank is a junior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite books or films (not "movies") at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

Comments

