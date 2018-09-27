[Photo Story] Nittanyville’s Annual Dunk Contest
Eager fans gathered Wednesday night to participate in Nittanyville’s annual dunk contest during the student section’s weeklong campout.
As the student crowd gathered and built up hype with chants and cheering, the acrobatics that ensued at the basket rivaled that of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and looked more like something out of a Harlem Globetrotters game.
Contestant after contestant took their basketball skills to the rim and were judged by members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
