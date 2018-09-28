Penn State-Ohio State Ticket Prices Skyrocket On Secondary Market

The first top-ten matchup at Beaver Stadium in 19 years has generated hype for nearly eleven months since JT Barrett picked apart Penn State’s secondary and hopes at a College Football Playoff berth. That hype, coupled with a sold-out Beaver Stadium, has driven the price of the average ticket on the secondary market up to $321, according to VividSeats.

VividSeats provided some key insights into recent trends of ticket prices for the annual matchup between two of the Big Ten’s top teams.

Not all Top-25 matchups are created the same.

Ticket prices for the White Out start at $196 on the secondary market. That number alone sounds steep, but compare it to the get-in price for the weekend’s only other top 10 matchup: $81.

The starting price for tickets to see No. 8 Notre Dame play No. 7 Stanford is $115 less than for Penn State’s game against Ohio State.

The Stanford-Notre Dame game was the only true challenger for College GameDay this weekend, but given the high price paid by fans to get into Beaver Stadium, I’d say Penn State earned it.

This year has the most expensive tickets for the matchup since at least 2011.

VividSeats’ data goes back to 2011, when $148 was the average price to get you through the turnstiles at the Shoe to see Stephfon Green lead the Nittany Lions to their first win of the post-Paterno era.

This year’s average ticket price is a 117 percent increase from the price of the game during Ohio State’s only losing season in the last three decades.

Ticket prices have consistently been driven by how good the home team is.

The Buckeyes’ consistent dominance under Urban Meyer and the Nittany Lion’s recent return to the upper echelon of college football has triggered the increase in ticket prices for this conference matchup.

Average prices for the game never rose above $232 between 2011 and 2014. But when the Buckeyes entered their week seven meeting with the Nittany Lions in 2015 as the No. 1 team in the country, they climbed to $301.

Similarly, in 2016, when No. 2 Ohio State visited Penn State, which was 3-2 at the time, tickets began at only $155, the lowest price for the matchup since 2013. Tickets for the game last year, the first of two consecutive top-ten matchups between the two teams, began at $285. They’re up $36 for this year’s game.

