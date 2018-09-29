Gameday Coverage: No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 4 Ohio State

No. 9 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and No. 4 Ohio State will clash at Beaver Stadium under White Out conditions on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions opened conference play with a Friday night victory over Illinois, but now face their first test against elite competition this season. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know ahead of Saturday evening’s game.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor will call the game as part of the broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Tonight will be a gorgeous early-fall evening of football in Happy Valley. Clear skies are expected throughout the game with an expected temperature of 60 degrees at kickoff. The temperature may drop into the low to mid 50s as the game progresses, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have met annually on the gridiron since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993. Then-No. 6 Ohio State took down the second-ranked Nittany Lions 39-38 in Columbus last season in come-from-behind fashion. Ohio State leads the all-time series 18-14.

Injuries

Defensive end Shane Simmons was once again left off of the team’s depth chart this week due to an undisclosed injury picked up during training camp. There is no timetable for his return.

Head coach James Franklin announced that backup running back Mark Allen will miss the remainder of the season due to an undisclosed injury. this week

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) will be on the field as a photographer.

Onward State

