Keegan-Michael Key To Appear As College GameDay Guest Picker
ESPN announced Keegan-Michael Key will serve as the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay this morning.
Key has made appearances on College GameDay twice in each of the past two seasons: once as the guest picker at the Nittany Lions’ 2016 Big Ten title game appearance and again during the show’s broadcast from New York City last season.
In his two GameDay appearances, Key was a combined 16-5, including an impressive 8-1 performance at the Big Ten Championship. Both times, he’s correctly picked the Nittany Lions, so a Penn State selection should bode well for his alma mater.
Key will assume guest picking duties from Penn State legend Ki-Jana Carter, who correctly picked the Nittany Lions to take down Michigan under White Out conditions a year ago.
Best known for starring in Comedy Central’s Key and Peele, Key has been active with his alma mater as of late. Most recently, he served as a guest coach at the 2018 Blue-White spring football game alongside his doppelgänger — head coach James Franklin.
Key also surprised the team during Homecoming week in 2015 while serving as Grand Marshal.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Coverage: No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Here’s all the media and other information you need to know ahead of tonight’s White Out game.
Leave The Urban Meyer Signs At Home
Sports are great — until the lines blur and you adopt a mob mentality.
Send this to a friend
Comments