Home » Football

Keegan-Michael Key To Guest Coach Blue-White

By Elissa Hill
4/20/18 4:03 am

Even the most astute Penn State football players might not be able to tell the difference between their real head coach and this year’s Blue-White guest coach, so we can only hope Keegan-Michael Key knows a little something about football.

The Penn State alumnus-turned-Hingle McCringleberry was tapped to guest coach the annual Blue-White intersquad scrimmage this weekend, Penn State football announced Thursday.

Key has becomegincreasingly involved with his graduate alma mater in recent years, maybe in part due to his impeccable impression of head football coach James Franklin. He served as Penn State’s Homecoming Grand Marshal in 2015 and debuted his Franklin rendition at a football team meeting that week.

When ESPN’s College GameDay came to the Big Ten Championship in 2016, Key served as the guest picker and of course chose Penn State to win it all (which they did a few hours later). He appeared on College GameDay again in 2017 (but not when it was held at Old Main) to address Franklin’s decision to ice Georgia State’s kicker.

Key isn’t listed on either roster, so it’s not clear whether he’ll be coaching Blue or White this weekend. Either way, one thing’s for certain: Penn State’s got a great chance to win this weekend, even with a theatre graduate for a coach.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

Penn State To Go Tobacco-Free Beginning Fall 2018

“The health of our faculty, staff, and students is a top priority for the university, and this is an important step toward providing a safe and clean learning and working environment.”

