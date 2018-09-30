PSU news by
James Franklin Has Intense Exchange With Fan After White Out Loss

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
9/30/18 4:35 pm

James Franklin had an emotional end to the White Out. Before an interesting press conference (to say the least), Franklin got into a verbal scrum with a Penn State fan in the student section. There isn’t a whole lot to this video, but it’s probably still worth taking a look at.

Really, all that happened here is that a fan told Franklin that the 4th and 5 running play was a bad call. Franklin responded by saying, “I appreciate your input,” in a clearly sarcastic way. Penn State’s helmsman pretty clearly wanted to say more, but wasn’t able.

Franklin tried to make his way over to the fan and had to be physically restrained by a staff member. Although Franklin really didn’t say anything to get himself in trouble, he was clearly upset by the remarks.

According to The Athletic writer Audrey Snyder, Franklin made a statement about the exchange. 

James Franklin was very emotional in his post-game press conference. He was very adamant that Penn State needs to take another painful step forward in order to compete with elite programs like Ohio State.

Franklin explained that he felt the blame was on him and that he felt bad for his players. After such a crushing defeat, not even the Nittany Lions’ head coach could avoid showing his emotions.

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

