Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls To No. 2 Indiana 2-0

No. 2 Indiana (9-1-0, 3-0-0 Big Ten) outshot Penn State men’s soccer (2-6-1, 1-2-1 Big Ten) 14-2 Saturday in a dominant conference victory for the Hoosiers Sunday.

Jeff Cook’s squad held its own against the national powerhouse until the 45th minute, when Austin Pinchot gave Indiana a 1-0 lead. Midfielder Reece Buckmaster then sealed the victory for the Hoosiers with a far-post header in the second half.

How It Happened

Penn State started well against the Hoosiers Sunday, registering the first two shots of the match through forwards Ethan Beckford and Jeremy Rafanello in the opening 20 minutes. Jeff Cook’s back line remained organized and caught Indiana’s prolific attackers offside three times in the opening stages.

The match quickly became physical — both teams combined to notch seven fouls in the first half — as Indiana found its rhythm. Dani Marks returned to play for the first time since the beginning of the month, subbing on for Ryan Gallagher in the 37th minute.

Josh Levine saved two shots from Francesco Moore and Trevor Swartz as halftime approached, but he was unable to preserve the Nittany Lions’ shutout into the break. Hoosiers midfielder Austin Panchot latched onto a cross from the left side and powered a header over Levine and into the net in the 45th minute to give Indiana a 1-0 lead as the first half ended.

Indiana continued to press when the match kicked off again, earning three corner kicks in the first six minutes of the second half. Midfielder Reece Buckmaster finished Pinchot and Spencer Glass’s cross with a far-post header in the 68th minute to seal a 2-0 lead for the Hoosiers.

Indiana continued to dominate in the final thirty minutes of the match, preventing the Nittany Lions from registering a shot in the second period and securing a 2-0 victory to remain undefeated in the Big Ten.

Player of the Match

Austin Panchot | Senior| Midfielder

The St. Louis, Missouri native tallied his third goal of the season against Penn State and was involved in the build up that lead to Buckmaster’s 68th minute game winner.

What’s Next?

Penn State (2-6-1), travel to Elvaston, Illinois to face Northwestern Saturday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.