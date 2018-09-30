PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Iowa 2-0

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
9/30/18 2:54 pm

Penn State women’s soccer beat Iowa 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.

Charlotte Williams and Kristin Schnurr scored goals for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 3-2 in Big Ten play.

How It Happened

Neither team found the back of the net in the first half, and Iowa goalkeeper Claire Graves was a big reason why. The junior from Noblesville, IN had six saves before the intermission (nine total).

Schnurr and Shea Moyer earned assists on Williams’ goal in the 66th minute, which saw the senior midfielder spin and drive a beautiful shot inside the top left of the cage.

Schnurr added some insurance in the 75th minute, corralling a cross from Williams and beating Graves to the bottom-right corner to make it 2-0. The Nittany Lions outshot the Hawkeyes 18-5.

Player of the Match

Charlotte Williams| Midfielder

The Rochester, NY native’s third goal of the season secured the victory.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (7-5) travel to Michigan State Friday for a 7 p.m. match against the Spartans.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

