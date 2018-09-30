Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Michigan

No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball swept No. 17 Michigan 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions handed the Wolverines their second loss of the season in decisive fashion.



How It Happened

Freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord led the way for the Nittany Lions with 10 kills, while classmates Serena Gray and Jonni Parker were also key components of another balanced outing from Penn State’s offense. The duo tallied nine kills apiece in the victory.

Senior outside hitters Nia Reed and Taylor Leath added seven kills each thanks in part to a solid afternoon from setter Bryanna Weiskircher, who recorded a match-high 35 assists and seven digs.

Junior libero Kendall White paced Penn State’s defense with 15 digs. The Nittany Lions hit .248 as a team compared to Michigan’s .150 clip. Penn State also outblocked the Wolverines 9-6 at the Crisler Center.



Player of the Match

Serena Gray | Middle blocker

The Temple City, CA native did a little bit of everything with nine kills (.571), six blocks, and three digs.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (11-3) return home to Rec Hall for the first time in over a month when they host Maryland Friday at 7:30 p.m.

