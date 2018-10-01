State College Man Falls From Roof Of Campus View Apartments
Police responded to a report of an individual who fell from the roof of Campus View Apartments (106 E. College Ave., near Irving’s) at 2 a.m. Sunday, September 30.
James Newby, 26, of State College, was found by police with life-threatening head trauma.
Centre LifeLink also responded to the scene. Newby was flown to UPMC Altoona, where he remains in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone who could have information on the incident to contact the department at (814) 234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.
Police also warn of the dangers of trespassing on building roofs.
