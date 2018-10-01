UPUA To Vote On Adding Caucus Seats To Assembly Structure

The 13th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association will vote Wednesday night on two policy changes that would add seats to the Assembly for Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus, Black Caucus, and Latino Caucus.

The Government Affairs Committee passed Constitution and bylaw changes to add the seats at its last meeting, but it was unclear whether the changes would go through the Steering committee. UPUA released a letter Monday afternoon explaining how the change would move forward.

Statement regarding the establishment of UPUA community representative seats. pic.twitter.com/ByoowYkDqs — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) October 1, 2018

The policy change, as passed by Government Affairs, was in direct violation of UPUA’s Constitution, which states that UPUA cannot restrict membership based on intrinsic characteristics. For this reason, the Steering committee recommitted it and proposed policy change 03-13 to modify that part of the Constitution.

The full Assembly will vote on both policy changes Wednesday. Changes to the Constitution require 3/4 approval to pass, and bylaw changes require 2/3 approval. If passed, the seats will be added to the 14th Assembly structure, which will begin this spring and continue into the 2019-20 school year.

Voting on these two changes is the only legislation on the agenda for this week’s meeting.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

