Man Accused Of Striking Police Horse At Penn State Tailgate

A Penn State student allegedly struck a police horse and resisted arrest at a large tailgate on Saturday outside Beaver Stadium.

State police eventually used a low-flying helicopter to break up the party after it got out of hand and the tailgaters ignored commands to disperse, police said on Monday.

Before the helicopter was called in, state police deployed a tactical mounted unit to move people out of the area. According to a criminal complaint filed by Penn State police on Tuesday, 21-year-old Joseph Oleynik, of Derwood, Maryland, approached a state police horse three times and struck the animal in the side with his hand.

Police said Oleynik pulled away and ran when a trooper, who fractured his hand, attempted to subdue him. Oleynik allegedly continued to resist arrest and briefly struggled with police after he was located in a crowd. According to the complaint, Oleynik was found to have slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and an odor of alcohol.

Oleynik is charged with one count of taunting a police animal, a third-degree felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, failure to disperse upon official order and disorderly conduct, and a summary offense of public drunkenness.

He was arraigned on Tuesday morning before District Judge Casey McClain, who set unsecured bail at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

State police previously said that criminal charges for selling alcohol without a license and furnishing alcohol to a minor are pending in connection with the tailgate. After undercover liquor control enforcement officers made a purchase to obtain alcohol at the tailgate, police seized $200, four 30-packs of beer, and eight handles of alcohol, according to a release.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

