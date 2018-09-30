Police Helicopter Flying Low Ruined Tailgates

A police helicopter flying close to the ground created a disturbance at pre-White Out tailgates Saturday by slinging tents, grills, and other debris through the air in section 23 of the Yellow lot.

A video shows the helicopter flying reportedly as low as 30 feet from the ground at the tailgate lot, which is located at the corner section of Orchard Road and Park Ave.

Penn State parent and tailgater Scott Olson said that early Saturday morning, a police officer asked the fraternity tailgating next to his group to move one space over. After the fraternity’s members refused to move, the officer told Olson and his group that the fraternity would be on watch for the day.

Olson said police didn’t check in all day, until some time between 3:30 and 4 p.m. when eight officers on horseback and 15-20 other officers showed up to disperse the frat’s tailgate. Shortly after, the helicopter flew in and made a sharp cut in Olson’s aisle, picking up tents and other debris.

“There was no fighting or big disruption. No one was doing anything crazy or outlandish. We didn’t have any issue with them all day,” said Olson, who reported a scratch to his Mercedes-Benz truck thanks to a flying tent and said a girl at his tailgate was cut on the face from debris. He plans to file a police report this week.

“Can you imagine if a helicopter sent debris that hit a horse and it got spooked and started trampling the kids? This could’ve been a tragedy. If that helicopter had any type of accident, you would’ve had people shredded everywhere and cars on fire. It’s so fortunate that there wasn’t a major tragedy yesterday.”

Penn State tailgate was crazy! The cops tried to break up the tailgating by flying a helicopter 30 feet above everyone. It sent tents flying. — Scott Olson (@beammeup67) September 29, 2018

We contacted State College Police, University Police, and State Police for this story. State College Police directed us to University Police, who said dispatchers on duty don’t have any knowledge of the situation. We left a message with State Police that hasn’t yet been returned.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Anthony Colucci