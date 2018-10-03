Emily Ogle Elevated To Penn State Women’s Soccer Captain

Emily Ogle joined Maddie Nolf as the second captain of the Penn State women’s soccer team, the program announced Wednesday.

During preseason training camp, head coach Erica Dambach said there was a possibility of elevating a veteran player to a captaincy role alongside Nolf, who earned the distinction in June.

Ogle currently leads all active Division I women’s soccer student-athletes in games played with 87 heading into Friday’s trip to Michigan State. The redshirt senior midfielder from Strongsville, Ohio has started every match of her Penn State career.

“Ogle’s a pro,” Dambach said. “She’s as solid as it gets. You know exactly what you’re going to get out of her.”

Ogle celebrates her goal against UCLA on Aug. 25.

After helping the Nittany Lions win their first national championship in 2015, she redshirted the following season in order to represent the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Ogle is one of 30 women’s soccer candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which annually recognizes the most outstanding senior student-athlete in 10 different NCAA sports.

Ogle, who serves as the set-piece specialist for the Nittany Lions, has scored all three of her goals this season on penalty kicks. She was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list for the second consecutive season in August.

Ogle is the 39th captain in the history of the Penn State women’s soccer program. She has 17 goals and 18 assists so far during her collegiate career.

