Kristin Schnurr Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer Past Michigan State 2-1

Kristin Schnurr’s two-goal performance led Penn State women’s soccer to a 2-1 overtime victory over Michigan State Friday night in East Lansing.

Schnurr’s game winner late in the 98th minute helped the Nittany Lions improve to 4-2 in Big Ten play.



How It Happened

Michaela Kovacs gave the Spartans an early lead in the 20th minute when she finished a header off a corner kick. Michigan State goalkeeper Reilley Ott turned in a strong outing with nine saves, but Schnurr tied the match in the 39th minute.

Emily Ogle, who was recently promoted to co-captain alongside Maddie Nolf, tallied her third assist of the season on Schnurr’s first goal. Frankie Tagliaferri earned an assist on Schnurr’s second goal, which saw the redshirt junior beat Ott one-on-one. The Nittany Lions outshot the Spartans 23-9.

Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made two saves in the victory, while Tagliaferri led all players with six shots Friday night at DeMartin Soccer Complex. Penn State had far more opportunities on corner kicks than the Spartans, finishing with an 11-3 advantage.



Player of the Match

Kristin Schnurr | Forward

The Bristow, Virginia native now leads the team in goals with six on the season.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (8-5) travel to Ann Arbor Sunday for a noon match against Michigan.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.