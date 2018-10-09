PA House Of Representatives Unanimously Supports ‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill

PA Senate Bill 1090, better known as the “Tim’s Law” Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, has passed unanimously through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The legislation — named after Tim Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at the on-campus Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February 2017 –can now become law with the governor’s signature.

“No family should ever have to experience the preventable loss of a child because of the reckless and despicable act of hazing,” said Kerry Benninghoff, the House Majority Policy Committee Chairman.

“I pray this law will serve as a strong deterrent for those who might attempt to haze and intimidate their peers, and also provide law enforcement with the tools they need to pursue justice for victims.”

“Tim’s Law” emerged following a 10-month investigation into Penn State Greek life — increasing the penalties for hazing with a multi-tiered system that grades hazing offenses and issues new requirements for enforcement and reporting by educational institutions.

Alongside the Piazza family, Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman introduced the bill in March. It passed through Pennsylvania Senate unanimously in April.

“In making these changes, we are establishing a model for strengthening anti-hazing laws nationwide,” Corman said in a release. “This law will provide prosecutors with the tools they need to fully prosecute those who engage in hazing-related activities. Students will have information they need to make informed choices about the groups they consider joining and safe harbor provisions so they can call for help for someone in distress without fear of prosecution.”

Penn State President Eric Barron and the university itself have supported stricter hazing laws since Piazza’s death. Now-former Student Body President Katie Jordan also released a letter in support of the proposed anti-hazing law upon its introduction, urging students to encourage their local representatives to support the legislation.





