Sheetz Bringing ‘Great Beer Run’ Tour To State College

Your late-night spot for mozz sticks and mac ‘n’ cheese bites is bringing its statewide beer tour to State College, complete with free beer samplings and giveaways.

The tour’s State College stop will hold festivities from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 17 at the Sheetz on Colonnade Blvd.



If you ask us, not holding this event at Sheetz on Pugh is a missed opportunity — can you say rooftop bar? But I digress.

“Sheetz is proud to provide beer offerings at 93 locations across Pennsylvania,” Ryan Sheetz, AVP of brand strategies, said in a release. “The addition of beer offerings is another way Sheetz is striving to meet the demand for the ultimate one-stop-shop where customers can fuel up, enjoy a meal and also responsibly purchase alcoholic beverages.”

Giveaways include Sheetz gift cards, Yeti coolers, pint glasses, koozies, and more. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate.

If you can’t make it to the tour’s stop in State College, you still have other chances to catch Sheetz beer on tour this month:

October 10: 2871 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

October 11: 9002 University Boulevard, Moon Township

October 15: 525 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana

October 16: 524 Centre Drive, Johnstown

October 17: State College

October 19: 1978 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg

October 22: 160 Leaders Heights Road, York

October 25: 7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

October 26: 13 South River Road, Halifax

October 29: 330 Westminster Drive, Williamsport

October 30: 1200 Golden Mile Road, Towanda

