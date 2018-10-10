PSU news by
UPUA To Host ‘Semesterly Forum’ Town Hall

By Elissa Hill
10/10/18 4:08 am

Sick of spotty campus wifi? Need more outlets in the library? Hate walking downtown alone at night when there aren’t enough streetlights?

The University Park Undergraduate Association always asks students to contribute input through its What to Fix initiative, but now UPUA is asking students to come out in person to talk about how to fix problems at Penn State. The organization will host a “Semesterly Forum” town hall event at 6 p.m. Monday, October 15 in 131 HUB.

“Engage in constructive discussion with members of your student government about problems at the university and how we can solve them,” the poster for the forum reads.

Though UPUA President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney ran on a platform of more than 60 initiatives they hope to accomplish by the end of their terms, feedback from students is what keeps UPUA relevant. If there’s something you want to see remedied, head out to the forum and let them know.

You might be surprised by the results. Exhibit A:

I don’t know if my tweet truly made a difference, but I was pleasantly surprised to see new heavy-duty hooks in the HUB restroom this fall. Your voice matters!

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

