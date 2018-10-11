PSU news by
CATA Wants Your Ideas & Input

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
10/11/18 10:28 am

Do you have a bright idea you think would improve the Bloop? Can you figure out how to improve the flow of passengers getting on and off at the Library? Think you can ~disrupt~ Centre County’s transportation industry?

You could be the next brilliant CATA innovator. Staff will host a CATABUS community input meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 16 at the State College Municipal Building.

The annual meeting is intended to gather community ideas and input on the CATABUS community and campus services. A similar meeting for ideas and input on CATARIDE will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 20.

If you can’t attend, but don’t want your brilliant idea to be overlooked, you can direct comments to:

L. Eric Bemier, Director of Information Services
Centre Area Transportation Authority
2081 W. Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16802
[email protected]
(814) 238-2282 ext. 5140

 Suggestions or viewpoints submitted to Bemier will be presented at the meeting.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

