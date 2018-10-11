Meet Your 2018 Homecoming Court
With Homecoming festivities well underway, you’ve likely seen the giant printouts of the court members’ headshots featured at each event this week. The 2018 group is Homecoming’s first gender-neutral court, after the organization announced the change in April.
Here’s what you should know about each member of the court, with information provided by Homecoming:
Noorein Ahmed
Major: health policy and administration
Minor: information sciences and technology
Involvement: Fresh Start, THON captain, UPUA student life director
Elliot Bruce
Major: psychology
Minors: African American studies, history
Involvement: Black Student Union president, Ronald E. McNair scholar, research assistant in two labs
Katierose Epstein
Majors: political science and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies
Involvement: Penn State College Democrats president
Bree Guy
Major: meteorology
Minor: theatre
Lulu Hamm
Major: philosophy
Minors: history, human development and family studies
Involvement: THON alumni engagement director, Lion Ambassadors, Camp Kesem, Pink Zone, Headbands of Hope
Nick Karafilis
Majors: recreation, park & tourism management, integrative arts
Involvement: Lion Ambassadors committee director, Singing Lions music Director, Thespians vocal director, Glee Club historian, Lion Caucus, Penn State History Museum
Kylie Kuhns
Major: labor and employment relations
Minor: business
Involvement: founder of Kelsey’s Dream, THON captain
Colleen McBride
Major: advertising
Minor: digital media trends and analytics
Involvement: THON, Empower Orphans, Presidential Leadership Academy
Francesgladys Pulido
Majors: broadcast journalism, comparative literature
Involvement: Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Multicultural Greek Council president, RA in Hartranft Hall
Olivia Rockwell
Major: civil engineering (environmental engineering concentration)
The two recipients of the inaugural “Guide State Forward” Award will be announced at halftime of Saturday’s 99th Homecoming game against Michigan State.
