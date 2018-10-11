PSU news by
Meet Your 2018 Homecoming Court

Courtesy of Homecoming
By Elissa Hill
10/11/18 10:14 am

With Homecoming festivities well underway, you’ve likely seen the giant printouts of the court members’ headshots featured at each event this week. The 2018 group is Homecoming’s first gender-neutral court, after the organization announced the change in April.

Here’s what you should know about each member of the court, with information provided by Homecoming:

Noorein Ahmed

Major: health policy and administration
Minor: information sciences and technology
Involvement: Fresh Start, THON captain, UPUA student life director

Elliot Bruce

Major: psychology
Minors: African American studies, history
Involvement: Black Student Union president, Ronald E. McNair scholar, research assistant in two labs

Katierose Epstein

Majors: political science and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies
Involvement: Penn State College Democrats president

Bree Guy

Major: meteorology
Minor: theatre

Lulu Hamm

Major: philosophy
Minors: history, human development and family studies
Involvement: THON alumni engagement director, Lion Ambassadors, Camp Kesem, Pink Zone, Headbands of Hope

Nick Karafilis

Majors: recreation, park & tourism management, integrative arts
Involvement: Lion Ambassadors committee director, Singing Lions music Director, Thespians vocal director, Glee Club historian, Lion Caucus, Penn State History Museum

Kylie Kuhns

Major: labor and employment relations
Minor: business
Involvement: founder of Kelsey’s Dream, THON captain

Colleen McBride

Major: advertising
Minor: digital media trends and analytics
Involvement: THON, Empower Orphans, Presidential Leadership Academy

Francesgladys Pulido

Majors: broadcast journalism, comparative literature
Involvement: Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Multicultural Greek Council president, RA in Hartranft Hall

Olivia Rockwell

Major: civil engineering (environmental engineering concentration)

The two recipients of the inaugural “Guide State Forward” Award will be announced at halftime of Saturday’s 99th Homecoming game against Michigan State.

