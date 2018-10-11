Meet Your 2018 Homecoming Court

With Homecoming festivities well underway, you’ve likely seen the giant printouts of the court members’ headshots featured at each event this week. The 2018 group is Homecoming’s first gender-neutral court, after the organization announced the change in April.

Here’s what you should know about each member of the court, with information provided by Homecoming:

Noorein Ahmed

Major: health policy and administration

Minor: information sciences and technology

Involvement: Fresh Start, THON captain, UPUA student life director

Elliot Bruce

Major: psychology

Minors: African American studies, history

Involvement: Black Student Union president, Ronald E. McNair scholar, research assistant in two labs

Katierose Epstein

Majors: political science and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies

Involvement: Penn State College Democrats president

Bree Guy

Major: meteorology

Minor: theatre

Lulu Hamm

Major: philosophy

Minors: history, human development and family studies

Involvement: THON alumni engagement director, Lion Ambassadors, Camp Kesem, Pink Zone, Headbands of Hope

Nick Karafilis

Majors: recreation, park & tourism management, integrative arts

Involvement: Lion Ambassadors committee director, Singing Lions music Director, Thespians vocal director, Glee Club historian, Lion Caucus, Penn State History Museum

Kylie Kuhns

Major: labor and employment relations

Minor: business

Involvement: founder of Kelsey’s Dream, THON captain

Colleen McBride

Major: advertising

Minor: digital media trends and analytics

Involvement: THON, Empower Orphans, Presidential Leadership Academy

Francesgladys Pulido

Majors: broadcast journalism, comparative literature

Involvement: Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Multicultural Greek Council president, RA in Hartranft Hall

Olivia Rockwell

Major: civil engineering (environmental engineering concentration)

The two recipients of the inaugural “Guide State Forward” Award will be announced at halftime of Saturday’s 99th Homecoming game against Michigan State.

