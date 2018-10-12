PSU news by
Kerry Abello Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer Past Maryland 1-0

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
10/12/18 8:50 pm

Penn State women’s soccer beat Maryland 1-0 on a chilly Friday night at Jeffrey Field.

Sophomore winger Kerry Abello scored the game-winning goal in the 60th minute.

How It Happened

Neither team found the back of the net in the first half, but Penn State had plenty of opportunities to break through. Newly minted co-captain Emily Ogle’s fifth assist of the season set up Abello’s fifth career goal — an impeccable slip ball the Batavia, Illinois, native easily finished bottom left.

Only Kristin Schnurr and Frankie Tagliaferri have scored more goals for the Nittany Lions than Abello this season. Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis didn’t need to make a single save against the Terrapins to secure Penn State’s seventh shutout of 2018.

The Nittany Lions dominated Maryland in shots, 17-6, on the way to their fifth conference win in the last six matches. They are now 6-2 in Big Ten play with three games left in the regular season.

“Once I saw it get to [Ogle] in that pocket, I just went for it, and she couldn’t have set me up more perfectly for that goal,” Abello said. “It was the easiest ball to handle.”

Dennis was candid postgame when describing Abello’s presence on the left wing Friday night. 

“I think she broke that girl’s ankles repeatedly on the left side. That’s something that she does every day and I don’t know why they don’t scout it.”

Player of the Match

Kerry Abello | Winger

Abello has been one of Penn State’s breakout performers this season. She has five goals and five assists so far.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (10-5) welcome No. 21 Rutgers to Jeffrey Field Sunday at 3 p.m. The match will air live on Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

