Gameday Coverage: No. 8 Penn State vs. Michigan State

No. 8 Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will finally return to game action this weekend for a matchup with Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their bye week, but lost to Ohio State in their last game under White Out conditions. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Homecoming game.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kevin Kugler, James Laurinaitis, and Lisa Byington will call the game as part of the broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Rain is in the forecast on Saturday morning, but the weather should clear up in favor of partly sunny skies for the game’s mid-afternoon kickoff. Temperatures will hover around the high 40s and low 50s throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State played against Michigan State in each of the last four seasons and annually from 1993 to 2010. The then-No. 7 Nittany Lions lost last year’s meeting with the 24th-ranked Spartans 27-24 after a buzzer-beating field goal in East Lansing. Michigan State leads the all-time series 16-15-1 and has won three of the last four meetings with Penn State.

Injuries

Running back Mark Allen is out for the season after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Shane Simmons will return to the lineup after missing Penn State’s first five games of the season due to an undisclosed injury suffered in training camp.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while photographers Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.

