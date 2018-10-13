PSU news by
Gameday Coverage: No. 8 Penn State vs. Michigan State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/13/18 4:09 am

No. 8 Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will finally return to game action this weekend for a matchup with Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their bye week, but lost to Ohio State in their last game under White Out conditions. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Homecoming game.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kevin Kugler, James Laurinaitis, and Lisa Byington will call the game as part of the broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Rain is in the forecast on Saturday morning, but the weather should clear up in favor of partly sunny skies for the game’s mid-afternoon kickoff. Temperatures will hover around the high 40s and low 50s throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State played against Michigan State in each of the last four seasons and annually from 1993 to 2010. The then-No. 7 Nittany Lions lost last year’s meeting with the 24th-ranked Spartans 27-24 after a buzzer-beating field goal in East Lansing. Michigan State leads the all-time series 16-15-1 and has won three of the last four meetings with Penn State.

Injuries 

Running back Mark Allen is out for the season after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Shane Simmons will return to the lineup after missing Penn State’s first five games of the season due to an undisclosed injury suffered in training camp.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while photographers Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

