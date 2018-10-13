Noorein Ahmed, Nick Karafilis Receive Inaugural ‘Guide State Forward’ Award

Noorein Ahmed and Nick Karafilis were named the recipients of Homecoming’s inaugural “Guide State Forward” award at halftime of Penn State’s clash with the Michigan State Spartans.

Ahmed is a health policy and administration major who’s been involved in Fresh Start, THON, and UPUA.



Karafilis is a recreation, park & tourism management, and integrative arts major, who’s been involved in Lion Ambassadors, Singing Lions, Thespians, Glee Club, and Lion Caucus, and founded the Penn State History Museum.



Homecoming instituted the award to replace the crowning of a king and queen after announcing the court would be gender-neutral beginning with this year. After Homecoming announced members of the court, seniors voted throughout the week to decide who would receive the “Guide State Forward” award.

Congratulations, Noorein and Nick!

