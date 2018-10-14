Marissa Sheva Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer Past Rutgers 1-0

Penn State women’s soccer beat No. 21 Rutgers 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.

Senior midfielder Marissa Sheva tallied the decisive strike in the 48th minute, vaulting the Nittany Lions to the top of the Big Ten standings.



How It Happened

Kerry Abello, who scored the game-winning goal against Maryland Friday, nearly put Penn State on the board first in the 42nd minute, but her shot sailed high over the crossbar. Neither team found the back of the net before the half.

Sheva’s first goal of the season gave the Nittany Lions some breathing room following the intermission. New Jersey native Frankie Tagliaferri earned an assist on the play after finding Sheva with a beautiful slip pass.



Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made one save in the victory, which marked Penn State’s eighth shutout of the season. The Nittany Lions have allowed just two goals during their current five-match winning streak.

Redshirt junior defender Kaleigh Riehl, who plays center back alongside Alina Ortega Jurado, called Sheva’s performance “incredible” following the game.



“She goes in and she makes a difference every single time,” Riehl said. “She’s so fit and she always gives us a lot of energy. She came up big with the goal today.”



Player of the Match

Marissa Sheva | Midfielder

The Sellersville, PA native delivered in the clutch. She’s also a member of Penn State’s track team.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (11-5, 7-2 Big Ten) head to Bloomington Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. clash versus Indiana. A win means Penn State will clinch at least a share of its 19th Big Ten regular season title.



