WTF, PSU? UPUA Crowdsourcing Potential Facilities Improvements
The University Park Undergraduate Association re-launches its “What to Fix” social media campaign Monday, asking students to contribute ideas on what they’d like to see “fixed” on campus. The campaign uses the hashtag #wtfPSU.
UPUA members will be at a table in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 15 to answer any questions about the campaign and begin collecting ideas from students. Those who stop by will also have the opportunity to sign up for the UPUA Newsletter listserv.
“Ranging from small to big problems, the WTF campaign’s goal is to help involve the student body in being able to improve all aspects of our campus,” UPUA said in a press release.
When ideas submitted inspire new UPUA initiatives, the students who submitted them will be sent the newly-introduced initiatives as a follow-up to their submissions.
UPUA President Cody Heaton will also send out the “What to Fix” form to the entire student body later this semester. The initiative is focused on facilities improvements, but any ideas for student life or academic affairs can also be submitted and will be passed along to the right people
