Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Six Roundup

With another slate of NFL games in the books, several Nittany Lions have made their mark in the pros. Here’s how they fared in week 6.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley totaled 229 yards from scrimmage with one touchdown in what was undoubtedly his best NFL game to date. The Giants’ offense was stagnant for most of the day in a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but No. 26 was the lone bright spot. He ripped off a ton of big plays, something the Giants have been missing in many of their losses. The two most notable were a 55-yard scamper on a screen and his touchdown from 50 yards out as well.

Barkley is now one game away from breaking Kareem Hunt’s record of seven straight games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage to start his NFL career.

Even with a subpar offensive line, Barkley is constantly making something out of nothing. Whether that’s through the air or on the ground, he’s proven to be the most consistent offensive weapon for the Giants all season.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki only had one reception on the day, but boy did he make the most of it. It was an 11-yard catch and run, but he hurdled Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller in the process.

Gesicki did draw the start, but was only targeted twice in a game when quarterback Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards. Miami came away with a 31-28 overtime victory, putting the Dolphins at 4-2 on the season.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coming off a bye week, Chris Godwin continued to find the end zone despite a 34-29 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He finished with six catches for 56 yards and a score, showing he’s capable of scoring with Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston under center. The Bucs have now dropped three consecutive games, but the offense has performed admirably all season long. Godwin’s next game will be back at home, as the Bucs return to Tampa to face the Cleveland Browns.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson pulled down five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. The score was from 12 yards out, as quarterback Mitch Trubisky immediately capitalized off of a Dolphin turnover.

Robinson has now scored in back-to-back games, finally finding his groove in a suddenly potent Bears offense. Chicago did lose in overtime, but the offense was certainly not to blame. Things don’t get any easier for A-Rob next week, as the Bears will return home to face the red-hot New England Patriots.

Other Notables

Jesse James had five receptions for 26 yards in a thrilling last-second victory versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Vance McDonald had eight targets compared to James’ seven, so the Steelers should continue to use both often in their big play offense.

Trevor Williams had four tackles in a 38-14 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. The Chargers are now 4-2 and play the Tennessee Titans next weekend in London.

Adrian Amos tallied nine total tackles and a pass deflection for the Chicago Bears. On the other side, Miami’s Cameron Wake underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and could return for the Dolphins’ week seven game against the Lions.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Austin Smith Austin Smith is a rising junior broadcast journalism major. He grew up in New Jersey and is a writer for Onward State. He specializes in football, basketball, and eating Insomnia Cookies.

‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Approved By PA Senate, On To Governor Wolf’s Desk “Tim’s Law,” the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Monday. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at the on-campus Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February 2017. Now that it’s been passed by both Pennsylvania’s Senate and House of Representatives, the bill will move […]