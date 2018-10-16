Raiders Promote Jason Cabinda To Active Roster

Jason Cabinda was the second Nittany Lion called up to an NFL team on Tuesday when the Oakland Raiders promoted him to their 53-man roster.

The linebacker originally signed on with the Raiders following the 2018 NFL Draft along with Saeed Blacknall. He spent the first six weeks of the season on Oakland’s practice squad, but will get a shot with the big club after Oakland parted ways with Derrick Johnson.

"We certainly wish Derrick Johnson the best."



Coach Gruden has announced we are parting ways with LB Derrick Johnson and are calling LB Jason Cabinda up to the active roster. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 16, 2018

The Flemington, NJ, native was a standout on James Franklin’s team during his four-year career in Happy Valley, making 286 tackles. Only eight other players made more tackles in their college careers than Cabinda, who also made 17.5 tackles-for-loss and intercepted a pass during his sophomore year.

Beyond the stat sheet, Cabinda was always a leader among Penn State’s defense. He was named a captain ahead of the 2017 season and was always a vocal member of the defense even before being named captain as a senior.

Cabinda joins Grant Haley, who joined Saquon Barkley on the New York Giants’ active roster ahead of their week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

