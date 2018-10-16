Giants Promote Grant Haley To Active Roster
Another key piece of Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten championship run will now suit up on Sundays.
The New York Giants promoted former Penn State cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Haley signed a contract with the Giants after going un-drafted earlier this year and earned his way onto the practice squad with an impressive preseason. He will provide needed reinforcements to a team that is 1-5 and a defense that has struggled recently, allowing at least 30 points in each of its last three games.
One of the lone bright spots on the Giants this season has been Haley’s former teammate rookie Saquon Barkley, who has already taken the NFL by storm. Three Nittany Lions now play for the Giants, including linebacker Nate Stupar.
Haley had a memorable Penn State career, finishing with 139 tackles and five interceptions over four seasons. He cemented himself as a Penn State legend with one special teams play that no Penn State fan will EVER grow tired of watching.
