Giants Promote Grant Haley To Active Roster

Another key piece of Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten championship run will now suit up on Sundays.

The New York Giants promoted former Penn State cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

#NYGiants announce series of roster moves, including WR Cody Latimer to IR and signing of WR Bennie Fowler.



Read: https://t.co/Ype9DwsLPu



Transaction presented by @primepoint. pic.twitter.com/TxbKTJdXH9 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2018

Haley signed a contract with the Giants after going un-drafted earlier this year and earned his way onto the practice squad with an impressive preseason. He will provide needed reinforcements to a team that is 1-5 and a defense that has struggled recently, allowing at least 30 points in each of its last three games.

One of the lone bright spots on the Giants this season has been Haley’s former teammate rookie Saquon Barkley, who has already taken the NFL by storm. Three Nittany Lions now play for the Giants, including linebacker Nate Stupar.

Haley had a memorable Penn State career, finishing with 139 tackles and five interceptions over four seasons. He cemented himself as a Penn State legend with one special teams play that no Penn State fan will EVER grow tired of watching.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Approved By PA Senate, On To Governor Wolf’s Desk “Tim’s Law,” the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Monday. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at the on-campus Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February 2017. Now that it’s been passed by both Pennsylvania’s Senate and House of Representatives, the bill will move […]