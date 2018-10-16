State Of State Drops Focused Themes, Now Accepting Speaker Nominations

State of State has opened speaker nominations for its annual conference, announcing that this year the conference won’t be broken up into themes. Instead, State of State would like to hear from any speakers passionate about Penn State issues.

“In the past, we have typically had a few main themes for students to focus in on,” State of State said on the nomination form. “This year, we will be getting rid of that barrier, and hope to hear students speak about any sorts of issues that the Penn State Community faces.”

State of State was created in 2013 as a platform to discuss important Penn State issues and to allow participants to exchange ideas in facilitated discussions. Since then, the conference has covered topics like student engagement and involvement, tradition and change, the value of your degree, and serving our Penn State family.



Speaker nominations for this year’s State of State conference are now open online here. You can nominate anyone you think could speak passionately about an issue that affects Penn State by midnight Saturday, October 20. All nominations will be anonymous, and you can also nominate more than one person.

State of State 2019 is slated for Sunday, March 31.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Approved By PA Senate, On To Governor Wolf’s Desk “Tim’s Law,” the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Monday. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at the on-campus Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February 2017. Now that it’s been passed by both Pennsylvania’s Senate and House of Representatives, the bill will move […]