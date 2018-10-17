JP Brady Named 2019 IFC President

The Interfraternity Council elected JP Brady as the new IFC President for 2019 Tuesday night. Brady, a junior studying finance, is a brother of Acacia who served as IFC’s vice president for community relations in 2018.

Prior to his community relations position, Brady served as his chapter’s recruitment chair and financial secretary while serving on the IFC chapter development committee.

“I ran for President because I saw an opportunity to help develop our chapters and members and continue to create a sustainable Greek community,” Brady said. “After serving on the Executive Board this past year, I was able to recognize the progress we have made in implementing a positive change in Greek life. To have the opportunity to continue to lead that change is humbling, and I thank the chapter presidents who elected me for putting their faith in me.”



The IFC president is decided by a majority vote of all active chapter presidents.

The Council also elected Dan Schneiderman of AEPi as its next executive vice president and Nikko Genoese of Kappa Sigma as its next administrative vice president.

“I’m looking forward to working with the chapter presidents and assisting them in any way I can,” Brady said. “I believe the culture of Penn State Greek life begins with our individual chapters and members, so our board will be focused on putting them in the best position to be successful.”



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.