[Photo Story] Fall Foliage Around Campus

As the temperature drops and seasons turn, Penn State’s campus becomes an explosion of color and vibrancy as the thousands of trees begin to change colors.

With winter on the way, this is the best time to see campus at its peak beauty before it turns bleak and barren. During this dramatic shift, we wanted to showcase the best colors in around campus.

The Hintz Alumni Center and Duck Pond

The bridge over the Duck Pond leading toward the Alumni Center

Old Main flanked by trees

Old Main peeking through Red Maple and Oak trees

Pattee Mall facing Pollock Road lined with the iconic American Elms

Pattee Mall looking toward College Avenue

The Weaver Building

The Patterson Building, home of the School of Visual Arts

North Campus and the Stukeman Family Building

The Palmer Museum Sculpture Garden

North Campus Water Tower

The Child Care Center at Hort Woods

The Nittany Lion Inn

The Biomechanics Laboratory

About the Author

Matt Sniegowski Matthew is a Junior majoring in Biological Engineering with a focus on Natural Resource Engineering. He is from Fairfax, VA, or "just outside of DC". To contact Matthew, send an email to [email protected] or message him on twitter @m_sniegowski.