PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

[Photo Story] Fall Foliage Around Campus

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt Sniegowski
10/31/18 2:16 pm

As the temperature drops and seasons turn, Penn State’s campus becomes an explosion of color and vibrancy as the thousands of trees begin to change colors.

With winter on the way, this is the best time to see campus at its peak beauty before it turns bleak and barren. During this dramatic shift, we wanted to showcase the best colors in around campus.

The Hintz Alumni Center and Duck Pond
The bridge over the Duck Pond leading toward the Alumni Center
Old Main flanked by trees
Old Main peeking through Red Maple and Oak trees
Pattee Mall facing Pollock Road lined with the iconic American Elms
Pattee Mall looking toward College Avenue
The Weaver Building
The Patterson Building, home of the School of Visual Arts
North Campus and the Stukeman Family Building
The Palmer Museum Sculpture Garden
North Campus Water Tower
The Child Care Center at Hort Woods
The Nittany Lion Inn
The Biomechanics Laboratory

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt Sniegowski

Matthew is a Junior majoring in Biological Engineering with a focus on Natural Resource Engineering. He is from Fairfax, VA, or "just outside of DC". To contact Matthew, send an email to [email protected] or message him on twitter @m_sniegowski.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

[Photo Story] Happy Holidays In State College

These holiday views are just another reason we love Happy Valley.

Blame Game: Beta Theta Pi Brothers Scheduled For Separate Trials To Avoid Finger-Pointing

There will be three trials, the first two in February and the final in April, for nine defendants with mostly hazing charges bound over.

Every Reason Penn State Needs A Win At Michigan

Simply put, Penn State needs a win against Michigan.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend