[Photo Story] Candlelight Vigil Honors New Zealand Mosque Shooting Victims

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt Sniegowski
3/20/19 3:02 pm

Members of the Penn State community gathered on Tuesday to honor the victims of last week’s Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand.

Members of the community gather before the vigil at Old Main
Hassan Soliman, President of the Penn State Muslim Students Association, speaks in front of Old Main.
President Barron on the tragedy in New Zealand; “This is the second time in six months that I stand with our community in mourning a senseless and horrific act of violence.”
Some attendees stayed after to write letters to the friends, families, and mosques of the victims

About the Author

Matt Sniegowski

Matthew is a Junior majoring in Biological Engineering with a focus on Natural Resource Engineering. He is from Fairfax, VA, or "just outside of DC". To contact Matthew, send an email to [email protected] or message him on twitter @m_sniegowski.

