PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Borough ABCs The Perfect Opportunity To Provide Student Perspective

Elissa Hill
Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
11/1/18 4:07 am

It doesn’t always feel like students have a true voice in the State College Borough, though town and gown relations seem to have improved under Mayor Don Hahn’s administration.

The only student to run for Borough Council in recent memory, Rylie Cooper, lost in the 2017 primaries. Winning an election is no easy task, after all.

But that’s where State College’s ABCs — associations, boards, and commissions — come in. From the Design Review Board to the Planning Commission, these groups are where a lot of the decisions affecting State College are truly made. And they have openings for membership.

“In addition to being a great opportunity to see how local government works, it is a great way for you to get your voices heard,” State College Mayor Don Hahn said. “As students, you will be able to present a fresh perspective to these commissions.”

The following ABCs have openings for this year:

  • Community Development Block Grant Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CDBG CAC)
  • Design Review Board
  • Planning Commission
  • Real Estate Advisory Committee
  • Rental Housing Revocation Appeal Board
  • Zoning Hearing Board

While term periods are different for each ABC, the Borough is generally flexible to allow students to sit on them even if they anticipate graduating before their term would officially be up. (Seniors, though, may be out of luck.) Many of the groups only meet monthly, so the time commitment shouldn’t be too much of a strain on your schedule.

“The Authorities, Boards, and Commissions help shape our community to better our day to day lives. As students in this community, our voices should be heard and we need a seat at the table,” student Borough Council liaison Tom Dougherty said. “Too many decisions have been made on ABCs without a student’s voice being heard. The time commitment is not demanding and you can gain great experiences while working on them.”

You can see a full list of vacancies online here and fill out the application to serve on an ABC online here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Vice President For Research Neil Sharkey To Retire

Sharkey hopes to hone in on his creative side in retirement, doing some remodeling and building, or physical things, as well as playing his guitar.

Senator Bob Casey To Visit Penn State Wednesday

University Launches Second Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey

Blame Game: Beta Theta Pi Brothers Scheduled For Separate Trials To Avoid Finger-Pointing

There will be three trials, the first two in February and the final in April, for nine defendants with mostly hazing charges bound over.

Every Reason Penn State Needs A Win At Michigan

Simply put, Penn State needs a win against Michigan.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend