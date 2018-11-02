PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Nebraska 3-2

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/2/18 11:05 pm

No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball lost to No. 8 Nebraska 3-2 (27-25, 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 8-15) Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Despite beating the Cornhuskers 3-2 earlier this season in Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions squandered a 2-1 lead and ran out of energy late in the match.

How It Happened

Penn State rallied from a 23-19 deficit to win the first set thanks to a stellar performance from Leath. Both sides would go back and worth the rest of the way in front of a crowd of 8,434 in Lincoln. Four Nebraska players joined Leath with double-doubles of their own.

Bryanna Weiskircher dished out a match-high 49 assists in Penn State’s second straight loss, while freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord continued her strong play with 15 kills and a team-high six blocks.

Junior libero Kendall White passed Roberta Holehouse and Ellen Hensler on Penn State’s all-time digs list, finishing the night in fifth place in program history with 1,329. White had a season-high 31 digs and three assists against the Huskers.

Nia Reed, Jonni Parker, Tori Gorrell, and Serena Gray combined for 24 kills in the loss, while freshmen Jenna Hampton and Gabby Blossom tallied 12 and 10 digs, respectively. Gorrell and Hampton contributed Penn State’s lone service aces.

Player of the Match

Mikaela Foecke | Outside hitter

Foecke was fantastic for the Cornhuskers in their come-from-behind win, tallying 15 kills, 29 digs, six blocks, and an assist.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (18-5, 9-4 Big Ten) head to Iowa City Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET showdown with the Hawkeyes.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Soccer Advances To Big Ten Championship

The Nittany Lions beat Illinois 1-0 thanks to an own goal by the Fighting Illini in the 67th minute of Friday’s Big Ten semifinals.

Frankie Tagliaferri Emerges As Scoring Force For Penn State Women’s Soccer

Marissa Sheva Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer Past Michigan 1-0

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s defense has been among the very best in the country in 2018. It’s Trace McSorley’s chance to change that narrative.

Dancing With Danger: A Look Inside The Penn State Woodsmen Team

Meet the club that gets together to throw axes, start fires, and chop wood at Penn State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend