Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Nebraska 3-2

No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball lost to No. 8 Nebraska 3-2 (27-25, 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 8-15) Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Despite beating the Cornhuskers 3-2 earlier this season in Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions squandered a 2-1 lead and ran out of energy late in the match.

How It Happened

Penn State rallied from a 23-19 deficit to win the first set thanks to a stellar performance from Leath. Both sides would go back and worth the rest of the way in front of a crowd of 8,434 in Lincoln. Four Nebraska players joined Leath with double-doubles of their own.

Bryanna Weiskircher dished out a match-high 49 assists in Penn State’s second straight loss, while freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord continued her strong play with 15 kills and a team-high six blocks.

Junior libero Kendall White passed Roberta Holehouse and Ellen Hensler on Penn State’s all-time digs list, finishing the night in fifth place in program history with 1,329. White had a season-high 31 digs and three assists against the Huskers.

Nia Reed, Jonni Parker, Tori Gorrell, and Serena Gray combined for 24 kills in the loss, while freshmen Jenna Hampton and Gabby Blossom tallied 12 and 10 digs, respectively. Gorrell and Hampton contributed Penn State’s lone service aces.

Player of the Match

Mikaela Foecke | Outside hitter

Foecke was fantastic for the Cornhuskers in their come-from-behind win, tallying 15 kills, 29 digs, six blocks, and an assist.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (18-5, 9-4 Big Ten) head to Iowa City Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET showdown with the Hawkeyes.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines Michigan’s defense has been among the very best in the country in 2018. It’s Trace McSorley’s chance to change that narrative.