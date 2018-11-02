Are you ready for Penn State football?

No. 14 Penn State travels to Ann Arbor Saturday to take on No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines should prove to be quite a challenge for Trace McSorely and the Nittany Lions.

The game promises to be a nail-biter, so here is the official Penn State-Michigan drinking game to help calm your nerves.

Every time Penn State’s defense makes a stop, take a sip and let out a sigh of relief.

Every time Jim Harbaugh throws a temper tantrum on the sideline, laugh hysterically and finish your drink. This one also holds true if he picks his nose again .

If Lavert Hill’s little incident from last season is brought up, flip off the TV and take a gulp.

from last season is brought up, flip off the TV and take a gulp. If somebody you’re with says Chase Winovich looks like Clay Matthews, shake your head and take another loooong gulp.

If Penn State gives up another safety off of a blown snap on a punt, take a shot to forget what just happened.

Every time Trace McSorley does something amazing, take a sip and realize how awesome it is to have “the best player in college football” on your team.

Every time a receiver drops a perfect Trace McSorley pass, get really mad and take another gulp.

Every time Penn State scores a touchdown, high five your buddy and take a shot.

If Penn State loses, sadly finish your drink and remember there’s always next season.

If Penn State wins, slam the rest of your drink and get ready to party. It’s Saturday night and Penn State got the W!

Drink responsibly, and enjoy the game!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines Michigan’s defense has been among the very best in the country in 2018. It’s Trace McSorley’s chance to change that narrative.