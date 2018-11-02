PSU news by
The Official Penn State-Michigan Drinking Game

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Staff
11/2/18 4:01 am

Are you ready for Penn State football?

No. 14 Penn State travels to Ann Arbor Saturday to take on No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines should prove to be quite a challenge for Trace McSorely and the Nittany Lions.

The game promises to be a nail-biter, so here is the official Penn State-Michigan drinking game to help calm your nerves.

  • Every time Penn State’s defense makes a stop, take a sip and let out a sigh of relief.
  • Every time Jim Harbaugh throws a temper tantrum on the sideline, laugh hysterically and finish your drink.
  • If Lavert Hill’s little incident from last season is brought up, flip off the TV and take a gulp.
  • If somebody you’re with says Chase Winovich looks like Clay Matthews, shake your head and take another loooong gulp.
  • If Penn State gives up another safety off of a blown snap on a punt, take a shot to forget what just happened.
  • Every time Trace McSorley does something amazing, take a sip and realize how awesome it is to have “the best player in college football” on your team.
  • Every time a receiver drops a perfect Trace McSorley pass, get really mad and take another gulp.
  • Every time Penn State scores a touchdown, high five your buddy and take a shot.
  • If Penn State loses, sadly finish your drink and remember there’s always next season.
  • If Penn State wins, slam the rest of your drink and get ready to party. It’s Saturday night and Penn State got the W!

Drink responsibly, and enjoy the game!

