Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. No. 5 Michigan

No. 14 Penn State will play a ranked opponent for the second consecutive week during its clash with No. 5 Michigan on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions took down No. 19 Iowa last Saturday at Beaver Stadium, but this weekend’s matchup with the Wolverines will provide the team with its toughest away test of the season. Here’s a roundup of all the information you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:45 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor will call the game as part of the broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.



Weather

Sunny skies should cover Michigan Stadium throughout Saturday’s game. There will be temperatures in the mid to high 40s and winds of 5-10 miles per hour throughout the afternoon, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State spanked Jim Harbaugh’s team last season at Beaver Stadium. Four touchdowns from Trace McSorley and two more from Saquon Barkley paced the Nittany Lions to a 42-13 victory under White Out conditions. The two teams have met 21 times since 1993, and Michigan holds a 13-8 lead in the all-time series.

Injuries

Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are both out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.



Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) will be on the field as a photographer.



