Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Iowa

No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Iowa 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17) Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Nittany Lions snapped their two-match losing streak by hitting .313 as a team in Iowa City.

How It Happened

Freshman right side Jonni Parker led Penn State to victory with a match-high 13 kills, four blocks, and three digs against the Hawkeyes, who fell to 13-12 on the season.

Kaitlyn Hord, Nia Reed, and Serena Gray also turned in strong nights offensively, combining for 25 kills. Hord, a freshman middle blocker, tied her career high with eight blocks in the win. She had the best hitting percentage of the match with a blistering .533.

Bryanna Weiskircher did a little bit of everything for the Nittany Lions, dishing out a match-high 38 assists while adding 12 digs, four kills, and four blocks. Kendall White paced Penn State’s defense with a match-high 17 digs and four assists.

Freshman outside hitter Allyson Cathey gave Penn State some quality swings off the bench, finishing with four kills on her birthday. Taylor Leath struggled offensively with four kills, but the graduate senior recorded eight digs, two blocks, and two assists.

Player of the Match

Bryanna Weiskircher | Setter

The Rockford, Illinois, native was the only Penn State player to tally a double-double Saturday night.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) head to Evanston Friday for an 8 p.m. showdown versus Northwestern before traveling to Illinois the following day.

