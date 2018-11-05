A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election

Happy Election [Week], Penn State! Voters across Pennsylvania will get to cast their ballots in this year’s midterms on Tuesday, November 6. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered in State College:

When to Vote

All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line at your polling place by 8 p.m. you’ll be able to vote.

Where to Vote

Polling places! Most students who live on campus will probably vote at the HUB. Others might be at various other locations downtown, but I can vouch for the polling place locations to tell you they’re all convenient and you’re probably already going to walk by your polling place tomorrow. That’s the point, after all.

The easiest way to find your own polling place is to use Centre County’s handy dandy locator. If you need some help getting to the polls, both Uber and Lyft are offering free or reduced fair rides.

What You’re Voting On

This year’s ballot is relatively short, with only a few — albeit important — positions up for election. We’ve got you covered with a refresher of your middle school civics class.

United States Senator: The Senate is the upper chamber of Congress, the legislature of the United States. Each state elects two senators.

Governor and Lt. Governor: These are the top offices of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, overseeing all aspects of the state and its operations.

Representative in Congress: The House of Representatives is the lower chamber of Congress, the legislature of the United States. Representation is based on population, so Pennsylvania currently has 18 total representative seats. Notably, district lines were redrawn for Pennsylvania this year, but most students reside in the 12th Congressional District, so we’ll refer to that ballot throughout this post.

Senator in the General Assembly: The State Senate is the upper chamber of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly. Most students reside in the 34th Senatorial District, so we’ll refer to that ballot throughout this post.

Representative in the General Assembly: The State House of Representatives is the lower chamber of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly. Most students reside in the 77th Legislative District, so we’ll refer to that ballot throughout this post.

Who To Vote For

We can’t tell you who to vote for, but we can tell you who’s running. The following are the candidates you can expect to see this Election Day, written as they’ll appear on your ballot.

United States Senator

Governor and Lt. Governor

Representative in Congress

Senator in the General Assembly

Representative in the General Assembly

No matter what else you do, go vote on Tuesday, November 6.

